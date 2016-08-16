10 Sexy & Affordable Hotels With Private Plunge Pools

There is something about the experience of splashing around in your own private pool that has #travelgoals written all over it. Whether you're looking for privacy, romantic time with a partner, or simply the opportunity to float around on the inflatable of your choice without annoying other guests, private pool life is indisputably glamorous but — you might reasonably assume — usually very expensive.
Well, pack your swimsuit and get ready to dive in, because we’ve found 10 gorgeous private-pool villas around the world, from Puerto Rico to Phuket, that will suit virtually every budget — even yours.