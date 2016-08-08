So Who Is The Woman Justin Bieber Went Skinny-Dipping With?

By now you probably know that Justin Bieber was recently photographed — yet again — nude while on vacation. (And he was definitely not afraid of the cold water...) While Bieber was spotted with various models throughout his trip, it was his skinny-dipping partner Sahara Ray that caught the internet's attention.
But who is she? We did some digging. While we can't confirm Ray and the Biebs are dating, what we do know: She's the Australia-born daughter of surfing legend Tony Ray. According to her Instagram bio, however, she didn't follow in her father's surfing footsteps. She's actually now a swimwear model and the creative director, designer, and owner of Sahara Ray Swim. And her role in the swimwear business means that her skinny-dipping sesh with Bieber is not the first time she's been photographed in the nude:
But who is she? We did some digging. While we can't confirm Ray and the Biebs are dating, what we do know: She's the Australia-born daughter of surfing legend Tony Ray. According to her Instagram bio, however, she didn't follow in her father's surfing footsteps. She's actually now a swimwear model and the creative director, designer, and owner of Sahara Ray Swim. And her role in the swimwear business means that her skinny-dipping sesh with Bieber is not the first time she's been photographed in the nude:
Advertisement
There are no definite signs that the pair is dating, but they do look pretty cozy in this video she posted — despite the fact that, according to Us Weekly, Ray previously dated Bieber's former tour mate Cody Simpson (and Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend).
The 23-year-old also posted a group shot with Bieber...
And this shot from paradise, for her 1 million followers:
Hmmm. Maybe Ray and Bieber are just...keeping each other company? (Heh, heh, heh.) Only time will tell. In the meantime, we'll be keeping our eye on these two.
Advertisement