So Who Is The Woman Justin Bieber Went Skinny-Dipping With?

By now you probably know that Justin Bieber was recently photographed — yet again — nude while on vacation. (And he was definitely not afraid of the cold water...) While Bieber was spotted with various models throughout his trip, it was his skinny-dipping partner Sahara Ray that caught the internet's attention.But who is she? We did some digging. While we can't confirm Ray and the Biebs are dating, what we do know: She's the Australia-born daughter of surfing legend Tony Ray . According to her Instagram bio, however, she didn't follow in her father's surfing footsteps. She's actually now a swimwear model and the creative director, designer, and owner of Sahara Ray Swim. And her role in the swimwear business means that her skinny-dipping sesh with Bieber is not the first time she's been photographed in the nude: