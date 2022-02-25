The Best Skinny-Dipping Stories On Reddit (You’re Welcome)

I grew up in a small town with many small lakes nearby... which means that of course I’ve skinny dipped a few times. Secluded areas were easy to come by, and summers got hot! But when a friend said she hadn’t yet crossed skinny dipping off her bucket list, I realised that it takes some effort to find a place to skinny dip when you live in a city — you can’t just show up naked on any old beach.
Skinny dipping isn't necessarily sexual, though some people do get a thrill out of it, especially if they’re with someone they’re into. If you’re able to get to a private pool, find a secluded bit of shoreline, or visit a nude beach, skinny dipping can be a great summer activity — just keep any relevant public decency laws in mind. Though skinny dipping is generally easier (and requires less bravery) at night, make sure you wear sunscreen if it’s daytime.
Australia apparently has some of the best skinny-dipping beaches in the world. So get you in the skinny-dipping spirit, we’ve rounded up some skinny-dipping stories from Reddit. Some are sexy, some are funny, and all of them are entertaining.