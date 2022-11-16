When it comes to shopping for presents, sometimes a well-curated online gift shop can really take the guesswork (and endless clicking) out of the equation. Take, for example, the Skims holiday shop. Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand has launched an extensive holiday gift guide with 15 limited-edition collections. You can shop everything from family-friendly PJ stables to steamy lingerie sets. Each collection features some of Kim K's favorite pieces reinvented from the holidays, including the Fits Everybody, Cotton, and Cozy collections in moody and vibrant festive colors. The label also introduced over 30 new styles, from jazzy sparkling intimates to luxe robes and warm, snuggly pajamas that ooze holiday cheer.
Whether you've been naughty or nice, Skims holiday gift shop has something for everyone — even your beloved pets. Which means you can match with the entire fam bam in cozy festive attire. The label offers a vast selection of sizes from XXS to 4X/5X, with kids sizing 2T/3T to 8/10 and pet sizes in XS to XL. So get out your phone to start dialing your loved ones. It's time to ask for their sizes and what's missing from their at-home wardrobe. Prepare to be the most loved person this holiday season.
