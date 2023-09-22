This Popular Wedding Guest Dress Just Got A New Look — How To Style It For Day & Night

If you’re on Fashion TikTok or Instagram, you’ve likely seen the Sir Aries dress. Since the Australian label launched the silk gown, marked by a lace cut-out detailing on the front, in 2019, it has taken over social media feeds, with internet’s most fashion-forward hailing it the It dress; IRL, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Aldrige, and Whitney Port have sported the style. While the black dress remains the most searched for item on Sir’s website, the style now comes in a variety of colors, from a rich brown and navy to a summer-y peach and yellow. In particular, the dress has become a fixture on the wedding circuit, both as a bridesmaid and a wedding guest favorite. Starting this week, prepare for the style to be even more ubiquitous as Sir has launched two new Aries iterations: a halter gown and mini dress.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“The Aries Gown has consistently been a bestseller since we introduced it to our range. It's the style we have re-cut the most, and it sells out almost immediately every time,” Sophie Coote and Nikki Campbell, Sir’s co-founders and creative directors, told Refinery29 over email. “The timeless yet modern nature has allowed it to become a wardrobe essential for so many… It can be easily dressed up or down making it a perfect wedding guest option.”
For a more casual take, the mini frock has been reimagined in a mid-thigh length with a dainty straps neckline. The halter-neck maxi features the same bias-cut fit and length as the original while offering a deeper neckline and an open back, making for a far more sexier look. The additions also come in two colorways: black and lilac. “We wanted to bring an evolution that paid homage to the classic nature of the Aries gown and the history of a slip dress, with a new length and adapted silhouette that honored the origin[al],” Coote and Campbell say. “We see them being worn however the heart desires — be it for an occasion or to the grocery store.”
In preparation for the upcoming holidays and the next wedding season, we tried the Aries Sir halter gown to see how it compares to the original — and to test its versatility. Ahead, our thoughts.
I am no stranger to the Sir Aries dress. While it may look like a simple slip style, once on, the lightweight silk drapes the body in a way that instantly makes it clear why it has become such a popular style for the brand. With a timeless shape and streamlined silhouette, the dress can be styled in a variety of ways, making it a solid addition to a capsule wardrobe, particularly during events-heavy season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While I didn’t think that the dress needed any improvements, I love that the thicker straps got switched for a slimmer neckline that gives the dress a slightly more formal look and feel, while still maintaining the effortless silhouette and movement from the waist down.
Sir Aries Halter Gown: Casual Look
For a beach trip to mark the end of the warm-weather season, I wore the dress with summer-y accessories like the printed head scarf and a shell-adorned raffia bag (from the Simon Miller x Mango collaboration). While I opted for a pair of low-heeled mules for a dinner at a restaurant, for a more casual occasion, the dress would look just as good with a fun throwback shoe like a platform flip-flop or a gladiator sandal.
Sir Aries Halter Gown: Formal Look
With an open back and a V-neck cut, it doesn’t take a lot to dress up this look. For a formal affair, pair the gown with shiny accessories that will enhance the sheen of the dress. While any heel will complement the style, I am partial to “naked” sandals that keep the focus on the dress. To really make the look stand out, drape a long necklace backwards to bring attention to the open back.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.