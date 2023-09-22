This Popular Wedding Guest Dress Just Got A New Look — How To Style It For Day & Night

For a more casual take, the mini frock has been reimagined in a mid-thigh length with a dainty straps neckline. The halter-neck maxi features the same bias-cut fit and length as the original while offering a deeper neckline and an open back, making for a far more sexier look. The additions also come in two colorways: black and lilac. “We wanted to bring an evolution that paid homage to the classic nature of the Aries gown and the history of a slip dress, with a new length and adapted silhouette that honored the origin[al],” Coote and Campbell say. “We see them being worn however the heart desires — be it for an occasion or to the grocery store.”