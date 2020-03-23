Your DIY Guide To Instagram’s Trendiest Nail Art Designs

With nail salons closing their doors as a public-health precaution in the face of COVID-19, keeping your fingernails bare is the easiest option — but why settle for a single coat of clear when you can try your hand at DIY nail art?
For proof that it's not as intimidating as it sounds, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved with professional-looking results right from your couch.
Whatever your aesthetic, we've got inspiration for your next DIY manicure — and the most stylish hand shot ever (albeit with a couch or coffee-table backdrop).