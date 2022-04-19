Why I’m Only Dressing In This Happy Color For Spring

This is a very passionate love letter to the color green, simply because of the way it makes me feel. Sometimes when getting dressed I’ll match my mood to a green hue, and regardless of where my emotions are that day, my posture feels straighter and my energy is cheerful and breezy. I feel more alert and self-aware — especially in a world where I sometimes feel swallowed alive by constant turmoil and inconsistencies. Take it from internet-famous “Green Lady” Elizabeth Sweetheart, who told the New York Times in 2015 that “I’m always doing things to keep happy, and green is just the most positive color.” The American Psychological Association even declared that “green is good” in a 2001 cover story.