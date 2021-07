Don’t be fooled by the platter of smatterings below — this is just the tip of the iceberg of Shopbop’s treasure trove of a Sale section , which has thousands upon thousands of fabulous duds. Where else can you stock up on luxe wedding-guest dresses , cute sports bras , classic wide-leg cropped denim , and loads of everyday sandal in one go? With a sale-on-sale this huge, the styles are sure to fly off the digital shelves. So, word to the wise: treat yourself to a little spending spree before heading out to that holiday soiree.