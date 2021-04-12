Over 3,000 Items Are On Sale At Shopbop Right Now

With a new season and, for some of us, a new lease on life rapidly rounding the corner, we’ve all got our eyes on some fresh warm-weather buys — that we may or may not be compiling into a hefty Pinterest board shimmering with spring must-haves. Of course, it’s mostly a pipe dream. Our wish lists are simply pie-in-the-sky collections of all the goods we’d cart up if money was no object: delicate, wear-everyday fine jewelry; roomy-legged denim silhouettes, and designer clogs. While our fashion hankerings are normally left pretty unfulfilled, certain seasonal sales make the wishes feel a little bit more like a dream come true — and one such markdown marathon, Shopbop’s just-launched Style Event, has put some of our vision-boarded items within arms reach. The buy-more-get-more event offers shoppers a 15% discount on orders of $200 or more; a 20% discount on orders $500 and up; or a whopping 25% discount when your cart totals $800+ — all by using discount code STYLE.
While we’re certainly not buying up everything in sight, the deals offer us the ability to pay a little less for those luxury buys that we’ve been eyeing for months; whether it’s a floaty pink top from outre Danish brand Stine Goya, Simon Miller’s tangerine-colored leather baguette, or Rachel Comey’s legendary, perfectly-faded Legion Jeans. Don’t worry: in addition to all the higher-ticket luxury markdowns, there are plenty of bundle-able sale buys from more affordable brands like Levi’s, Madewell, Veja, and Z Supply. The sale only lasts until Thursday, April 16, and predictably, some of the most popular inventory — premium denim and gauzy knitwear — is starting to dwindle. However, there are still plenty of naked sandals, statement handbags, and picnic-perfect frocks in the mix, so hop on over to Shopbop to refresh your rotation of wardrobe staples just in time for spring.