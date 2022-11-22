Friends near and wide, gather around — and bring your holiday shopping list while you're at it, too. Shopbop's Black Friday Sale has entered the arena, and there are too many must-have items on sale. The retailer is offering 25% off thousands of products storewide with code HOLIDAY until November 28. That means a nearly endless array of options, from that Barbiecore Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud satchel to the GANNI Chelsea Boot that's been on your wishlist forever. Christmas has arrived early!
We're not kidding when we say that Shopbop's Black Friday Sale is a fashion cornucopia. There's a section dedicated to upgrading your worn-out basics for elevated options, plus stylish and trendy winter gear, like faux fur mittens and shearling leather jackets. Need to get party-ready? There are lots for all your December festivities, from a velvet bow top calling to be part of your NYE outfit to a floral mini dress for a fancy dinner event. Just note that while over 10,000 are on sale, some items are exempt. Keep an eye out for "Use code HOLIDAY" underneath the product to know if it qualifies for the discount. To make it easier, you can also shop directly on the Black Friday sale page and freely browse without any worries. To get started, you can also check out our on-sale picks below.
Back To Basics
Winter Winners
When the temp drops and the breeze makes you shiver, it's time to dig out last year's warmer layers. You don't have to settle for your overused puffer jacket, however. Shopbop has all the lavish items you need to beat the winter blues.
Holiday Soirée Attire
Are you ready for the best holiday yet? First things first, it's time to start planning all your outfits, from dresses to jumpsuits to tops. These looks will take you from work dinners and cookie swaps to the NYE ball drop.
Fashion Finds Under $200
Although Shopbop has a carousel of luxe items that can easily reach four figures, there are also stunning items under $200. Treat yourself to a new piece of jewelry, a luxe accessory, or even a new top that looks way more expensive than it is.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.