Everything You Need To Know About Diet Pasta

If you're craving a pasta dish, and you opt for these nothing-noodles, it might fill you up initially, but it probablwon't satisfy your pasta craving , "leaving you seeking out more ways to fill that need," McMordie says. In other words, you'll play yourself. Lots of people have anxiety around pasta, simply because it's a carbohydrate-rich food, so they vow not to eat it. (Which, BTW, is not a great idea. Carbs are the body's main source of energy, so you kind of need them.) But often when you restrict or deny yourself a food, it leads to intensified cravings , followed by bingeing and over-eating. If you were to just eat the pasta that you were jonesing for in the first place, it would stop the cycle.