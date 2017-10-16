If that infuriating saying, "a watched pot never boils" pops into your head every single time you try to throw together a quick pasta dinner, you, friend, are certainly not alone. After a long day, there's nothing quite as miserable as standing in front of the stove waiting for water to boil. Apparently, though, now, there's a way to avoid that torture. BuzzFeed recently introduced us to a miraculous kitchen gadget that makes cooking pasta so much easier. It's called The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker.
The Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker basically looks like a long tupperware container, but it's much more than that. With the tool, you get al dente pasta in a few simple steps. First, use on of the two holes in the container's lid to measure out how much pasta you need for one serving or two. Then, place the pasta inside the container, add corresponding amount of water, and microwave. That might be the best part. You don't have to wait for the water to boil before adding the pasta, and the whole container is in the microwave and out of sight, so you aren't forced to look at your unfinished food while your stomach is growling. When the microwave beeps, take the Fasta Pasta cooker out, place the lid on it, and use the built-in strainer to drain the water out. Finally, all that's left is eating your dish, although we also recommend adding some butter, parm, or sauce, but you eat it however you like.
Advertisement
According to the product's description on Amazon — that's right Prime members, this life-changing tool can be at your front door in two days for $14.51 — in addition to saving time and your sanity, the Fasta Pasta cooker also saves water. The description also notes, that the product is especially great for cooking in dorm rooms or any place where stove-top access is limited. Honestly, though, even us full-fledged adults with decked out kitchens will be tempted to drag one of these into our Amazon carts, if only so we never have to think of that smug "watched pot" saying again.
Related Video:
Advertisement