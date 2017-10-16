The Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker basically looks like a long tupperware container, but it's much more than that. With the tool, you get al dente pasta in a few simple steps. First, use on of the two holes in the container's lid to measure out how much pasta you need for one serving or two. Then, place the pasta inside the container, add corresponding amount of water, and microwave. That might be the best part. You don't have to wait for the water to boil before adding the pasta, and the whole container is in the microwave and out of sight, so you aren't forced to look at your unfinished food while your stomach is growling. When the microwave beeps, take the Fasta Pasta cooker out, place the lid on it, and use the built-in strainer to drain the water out. Finally, all that's left is eating your dish, although we also recommend adding some butter, parm, or sauce, but you eat it however you like.