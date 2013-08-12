And fresh it certainly is. The campaign shots are current and cute, the mood is seemingly edgy, and the shoe styles themselves are adorable. The brand’s mission statement reads: “Shellys London is approachable and unique; historically significant but fully embedded in the present. Fashion-forward, culturally inspired, and always relevant are what best describe Shellys London.” Here, here. We’re totally on board. Ahead of the collection hitting ASOS on August 19, click through to spy the styles that are worthy of all those words and then some.