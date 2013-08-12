Remember Shellys London? Well, it’s back! Thanks to a little help from the Aldo Group, which is generously sponsoring the brand’s big comeback. Openly admitting to being a little bit smitten with the heritage brand that was founded way back in the ‘40s, The Aldo Group is determined to keep those origins at the forefront of the rebrand, saying, “Honouring the brand’s roots, we will bring Shellys across the world with an opening range that’s got a fresh new feel.”
And fresh it certainly is. The campaign shots are current and cute, the mood is seemingly edgy, and the shoe styles themselves are adorable. The brand’s mission statement reads: “Shellys London is approachable and unique; historically significant but fully embedded in the present. Fashion-forward, culturally inspired, and always relevant are what best describe Shellys London.” Here, here. We’re totally on board. Ahead of the collection hitting ASOS on August 19, click through to spy the styles that are worthy of all those words and then some.