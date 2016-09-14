If your last vacation (a.) didn’t take you farther than your couch cushions, (b.) included more work email than working on your tan, and/or (c.) consisted of spending the holidays with your in-laws, it’s time to get away — for real. We’re teaming up with SHEFinds and Rosetta Stone to help you do it. Win a trip to Budapest, Hungary’s capital and a can’t-miss destination for amazing food, beautiful sightseeing, live music, and relaxing thermal baths. You’ll get $1,000 for flights, and we’ll put you and a friend up in the Aria Hotel for four nights. When you’re not exploring Budapest, you’ll have plenty to do at your hotel — like swim in the heated indoor pool, hang out in the saunas and steam rooms, snack on hors d’oeuvres during the afternoon wine and cheese receptions, and take in the views on the rooftop garden. And when you’re back home, get right on planning your next getaway — Rosetta Stone will even help prep you with two one-year subscriptions to its language-learning software.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 9/25/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
