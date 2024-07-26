Would You Share Skincare To Save Money? These Women Do It All The Time

When it comes to maximizing your outfit options, sharing clothes is just one way to join in the fun. Perhaps you’ve considered splitting the cost of a designer top with your best friend, or maybe you’re looking into a subscription on a clothes rental platform to secure a few days' wear of that viral sequin dress. Now, with the cost of living higher than ever, some of us are making similar savings by sharing more unconventional luxuries — namely skincare.
For 26-year-old Sarah, sharing skincare and other beauty products with her husband was a happy accident. “Before we moved in together my partner had his own skincare regime, but in the month after we first started living in our apartment, our routines started to meld together,” says Sarah. “Now we buy stuff together almost all the time and as we both have quite a dry skin type, it’s been super convenient for us to use the same things.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
Sharing has definitely helped us out with the current cost of living but ultimately, it has helped declutter the bathroom cabinets.
Sarah, 26
”
The couple’s shared beauty roster includes a gentle cleanser and sunscreen from La Roche-Posay, all perfumes (their current scent of choice is a heady offering from Maison Margiela) and a classic Nivea face cream. They always use what they have down to the last drop and Sarah estimates that sharing these products saves her and her husband between £40 (approximately $51) and £80 (approximately $103) per shop. While there are some exceptions to Sarah’s shared routine (particularly a handful of K-beauty serums, which she says are more suited to her skin type than his), she describes the savings brought about by her newfound shared routine as a subconscious benefit. “Sharing has definitely helped us out with the current cost of living,” she says, but ultimately it has helped declutter their bathroom cabinets.
Twenty-seven-year-old Amber started sharing beauty products with her mum in 2021, though the switch didn’t begin as a money-saving endeavor. “I started sharing skincare with my mum towards the end of COVID,” she explains. “We had so much time on our hands and she began to take a real interest in skincare, which bloomed into this wonderful bonding experience for us.” Amber cites her job in beauty PR as the catalyst but adds: “During the past few years, I’ve come to teach her about all the products, routines, and how they work on the skin. So even though we started our shared journey with her using my products, we’re now at the point where we buy products together.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
For anyone sharing skincare — and makeup — in pots and palettes, be mindful that these products are a breeding ground for bacteria.
Dr. Carlos A. Charles
”
Their shared skincare shopping list, which Amber estimates saves them between £200 and £300 (approximately $257 and $386) per year, currently includes CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, a hyaluronic acid serum from The Organic Pharmacy, Weleda Skin Food Light and a SuperGoop! sunscreen. Amber admits that while the cost is split down the middle, she tends to use more of the products. “My mum isn’t as beauty-obsessed as me but it works out so much cheaper financially because we never end up having two of the same thing,” which is often a fast track to waste. “Whenever a product finishes, we just top it up,” says Amber. Within their intergenerational routine, Amber says that all the basics — like cleansers and moisturisers — work well for her and her mum. But like Sarah, she does use a separate serum to treat specific skin concerns. “I have a longer routine but being able to approach skincare in this way has evolved into a beautiful, continuous journey of [skincare] discovery for us both.”
It’s easy to underestimate the financial impact of sharing beauty products but the statistics are clear: In the US, the price of skincare has increased steadily. A recent report by YouGov found that the majority of Americans who were surveyed had cited affordability as one of the most important factors when purchasing skincare. Our shrinking beauty budgets have no doubt been exacerbated by the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post-pandemic cost of living increase, according to recent research conducted by Mintel, has forced many beauty obsessives to consider scaling back their beauty spending.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
We have most of our own basic products but seeing as we share a bathroom, we have an understanding that we can always use each other's stuff.
Becca, 25
”
Besides financial reasons, 31-year-old Marianna has started sharing skincare with her partner to reduce waste. “I often struggle to get through most beauty products as my skin can be temperamental,” says Marianna. “Sometimes I’ll use a new product for a few weeks and it works perfectly, then I go through a hormonal breakout and need to switch things up.” Because of this, Marianna says she often found that some of her skincare would end up being forgotten and eventually expire. Rather than continuing the cycle, she found a workaround by sharing with her partner. There are financial benefits, too. “My partner earns quite a lot more than I do, so he actually pays a slightly larger share, but we split most things — bills, rent and eating out — in this way.” Marianna and her partner have similar skin types and they share a foaming cleanser, serum and sunscreen. One thing she won’t do, however, is share skincare in pots. “I’m a clean freak and the thought of someone else’s hands inside my skincare — even someone I know — gives me the ick.”
Becca, 25, doesn't seem bothered and shares most beauty products — including lip balm and gloss — with her flatmate and best friend, who is more like a sister to her. “We have most of our own basic products but seeing as we share a bathroom, we have an understanding that we can always use each other’s stuff. We share shampoo, conditioner and other hair products like heat protectant, as well as lip balm and gloss, blush, perfume, body wash and pimple patches.” There are some rules, though: “If you use it up, just let the other person know and replace it. Beauty products are pretty large so using some of hers and vice versa every once in a while isn’t too bad. Sometimes we switch up repurchasing, like if I bought pimple patches this time, she’ll buy them the next time. We don’t split the cost or have an issue of making it equal because we each have our own primary beauty stuff we use. For example, I have a huge tub of Vaseline that I use on my lips after brushing my teeth. She also uses it but I’ll just repurchase it if it's finished because it was mine to begin with.” Does it ever not work? “One time I accidentally broke one of her products in a glass vial (it was almost finished but still had enough product left inside) and she said it was fine,” says Becca. “She just bought herself another. The same thing happened with my serum; she broke it but it’s just a product and accidents happen in a shared bathroom.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Thirty-one-year-old Eden also shares skincare with friends, mainly to avoid sending half-full products to landfill. “I tend to change my skincare products often — every season to be exact. I let my friends try my skincare, so if they happen to like a product I've been using, I wouldn’t mind if they kept it. At least the product will be used up completely instead of me having half-empty bottles on my shelf. Also, sometimes I buy a product that doesn't end up working for me so I'd rather give it to someone who might actually like using it.”
For some, sharing skincare makes sense financially and ethically but what — if any — are the practical downsides? Dr. Carlos A. Charles, dermatologist and cofounder of 456 Skin, warns that if you're thinking of adopting a collective approach to your beauty routine, there are a few things to consider. “For anyone sharing skincare — and makeup — in pots and palettes, be mindful that these products are a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and other contagious viruses.” As such, Dr. Charles suggests making sure that you wash your hands thoroughly before use, particularly as bacteria can lurk under fingernails. “This is especially important to avoid cross-contamination when dipping in,” says Dr. Charles. “For long-term use, consider hygienically decanting products using a sterile spatula into smaller individual pots.”
“
The 'clean' beauty movement has led many of us to believe that preservatives, which prevent bacteria growth inside products, are bad. On the contrary, they are safe and necessary, especially if you're sharing your skincare.
”
Skin experts also recommend not touching your face with serum droppers or pipettes when applying skincare to avoid introducing bacteria into the product. Instead, use the back or the palm of your clean hands. Lastly, don’t fear skincare with preservatives. The “clean” beauty movement has led many of us to believe that preservatives, which prevent bacteria growth inside products, are inherently bad. On the contrary, they are safe and necessary, especially if you’re sharing your skincare. The same hygiene rules apply for makeup. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sharing makeup, makeup brushes or makeup applicators could lead to acne considering that acne-causing bacteria, oil and skin cells on other people’s skin can transfer easily and potentially clog pores.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Besides hygiene, it’s important to set some ground rules. (If you’ve never been in a situation where you suspect that your housemate is using your expensive shampoo without your permission, you can count yourself lucky.) If you’re going to go halves, it pays to establish how much of the product you’ll each use — and how often — before committing.
Despite these words of warning, skincare expert and advanced facial esthetics clinician Dr. Nina Bal notes one particular underrated benefit of sharing skincare: transforming what can often feel like a chore into a fun, social activity. But there’s a catch. “It’s important to remember that while certain products may be suitable for one individual, they may not be as well tolerated by another, so be mindful and watch out for any signs of allergic and irritant skin contact reactions.” These reactions can manifest as redness, itchy skin, a burning sensation and, in extreme cases, blisters and long-term skin sensitivity. If you’re experiencing any of these side effects, contact your doctor or a skin specialist immediately.
If you're not quite ready to split your serum (even among friends) but you’re keen to save money and reduce waste, it’s worth streamlining your skincare routine right down to the basics. Most dermatologists will recommend a gentle cleanser, like Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser, a moisturizer for morning and evening, and a broad spectrum, high factor sunscreen for the daytime. Brands like L’Oréal Paris, The Inkey List, Neutrogena and CeraVe offer affordable options.
If you’re in need of further inspiration, I asked a handful of my beauty editor peers to share the affordable skincare brands that are so good, they could pass for luxury. Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita speaks highly of The Ordinary. “Most products are under $15 but don’t underestimate them,” she says. “The ingredients and formulas are as powerful as luxury products in my opinion, and they make an incredible difference to my skin.” Kilikita is currently using the Glucoside Foaming Cleanser. “My partner actually shares this with me and I have no qualms about it because you only need a pea-sized amount to create a rich lather, so it feels like it goes further. Besides this cleanser (which we buy on repeat), I love the Ascorbyl Glucoside 12% Serum, which is a gentler version of vitamin C and works wonders on skin staining left behind by breakouts.” When it comes to SPF, Kilikita says you can’t beat The Inkey List’s Polyglutamic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 and Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Daily Invisible Face Serum with SPF 50+. “It’s proof that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to find great, effective skincare — especially if you don't want to share.” Charisse Kenion, beauty podcast host and writer, is equally enamored of The Inkey List, namely its Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer. “It’s a third of the price of most high quality, ceramide-packed moisturizers, and it's perfect for the warmer months because of its lightweight consistency.”
All in all, the best products are the ones that work for your skin type, lifestyle and budget. And while the benefits of sharing skincare are not to be sniffed at — especially thanks to rising bills and costs — whether you decide to go halves or keep your products to yourself is entirely your prerogative.