Turn Up The Heat With Our Sexy Summer Reading List

The last few years have been a spiral of overwhelmingly terrible news with attacks on women's rights and sexuality at the forefront, so we understand the importance of a sexually explicit and liberated book to lift your spirits. This summer, your local sexual wellness writer is here to save you (or at least help give your libido a boost) with R29's Sexy Summer Reading List. This isn't a normal reading list; it's a cool reading list. And by "cool" we mean scorchingly hot, filled with sizzling banter, and, of course, steamy sex scenes that will have you reaching for your nearest sex toy.
Ahead, you'll find the perfect sexy summer reading list: a balance of new and perennial page-turners that are ideal for your upcoming vacation or an afternoon by the pool. So whether you're into enemies-to-lovers, cozy hometown lovers, bawdy bodice-rippers, or something else entirely, one of these summer romance books is sure to put you in the mood. Consider this your sex-writer-approved summer reading list to combat your news blues and get you into a heated frenzy that matches the weather outside: no fade to blacks allowed.
