What’s A Sexual Energetic Cleanse — & Should I Get One?

Montoya says that if you’re feeling stressed, anxious, confused, depressed, have self-doubt, or insecure following a sexual encounter, those are signs that the sexual encounter might not be working in your best interest — even if they did get you to orgasm a couple of times. She recommends checking in with yourself and asking yourself honest questions afterwards like: Do you feel exhausted? Do you feel a little discombobulated for days or weeks? "≈What people need to understand is that our body is a measurement tool,” she says.