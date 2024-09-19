Is My Sex Life Making My Rosacea Worse?

It seems others can relate. “I never looked the person I was sleeping with in the eyes,” Hannah* tells me. “My theory being that if my eyes were closed, theirs would be, too, and they wouldn’t be able to see my rosacea.” Looking back, she admits it makes no sense but describes it as a “coping mechanism”. Diligent in her attempts to neutralize her cheeks, she would top up her concealer when her partner dashed to the bathroom. The insecurity stemmed from when a guy she was seeing commented on the redness. “He was just being a dick and pointing out an insecurity,” she says. Since then, Hannah has had open discussions with her latest partner about her rosacea. “He found it cute, which has helped me with my insecurities,” she tells me.