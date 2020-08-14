20 Powerful Sex Toys (That’ll Only Cost You $20)

When it comes to sex toys: you shouldn’t have to trade three-figures of your hard-earned coin just to get multiple speeds, a heavily weighted butt plug, or a whisper-quiet motor. The more you shop with budget-savvy intention, the better you’ll become at honing in on what exactly it is you crave in your newest toy's superpower; price-accessible hip dildos don't have to be white whales (there are plenty of under-the-radar showstoppers around), nor is a single-speed vibrator a one-trick pony (try rubbing it gently on your partner’s perineum). The variety of what you can get for the price of one overcompensated avocado toast might actually surprise you.
We surfed the web in search of the most powerful sex toys that that'll only cost you $20 (or under). And now we're awash in a generous tide of everything spanning from suction sticks to multi-tasking oral sex simulators, sleek vibrating probes, plugs, beads, and all that other stuff you’ve probably been tempted to try in the bedroom. Rest assured, you don't have to shell out big to branch out even bigger — let the 20 affordable sex toys ahead prove it.
