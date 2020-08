20 Powerful Sex Toys (That’ll Only Cost You $20)

When it comes to sex toys : you shouldn’t have to trade three-figures of your hard-earned coin just to get multiple speeds, a heavily weighted butt plug , or a whisper-quiet motor. The more you shop with budget-savvy intention, the better you’ll become at honing in on what exactly it is you crave in your newest toy's superpower; price-accessible hip dildos don't have to be white whales (there are plenty of under-the-radar showstoppers around), nor is a single-speed vibrator a one-trick pony (try rubbing it gently on your partner’s perineum). The variety of what you can get for the price of one overcompensated avocado toast might actually surprise you.