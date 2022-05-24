If you need a solid-size bag but aren't looking for anything huge, the Midi delivers the qualities you need. It has a padded sleeve that can fit up to a 10.9-inch tablet — like an iPad or Surface Pro — while the central compartment can easily hold an 11-inch laptop. Additionally, the Midi variation offers eight compartments like the Maestra. You have a pocket that could fit a pen, so now you don't have to juggle around for one at the bottom. There are pockets that snuggly hold an Airpods case, a half-size wallet, and a phone.