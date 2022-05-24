Whether you're back in the office full time, working hybrid, or completely remote (and a little itinerant), one thing is for sure: You need a reliable bag. You may have a tote or worn-in crossbody that gets the job done. Maybe it holds your laptop, keys, and a water bottle, but if it's a purely functional piece, it may not be one you love to hold. That's where Senreve's Maestra bags come in. The Asian-owned sustainable luxury accessories brand makes work-approved bags you want to carry on off-duty days.
Each of its three bags — the original Maestra bag, the Midi, and the Mini — can be styled four ways: backpack, crossbody, satchel, or tote. The original Maestra bag is big enough to fit a full-size laptop, a makeup pouch, and a few other small things, making it ideal for a quick overnight bag or days when you've got a lot to haul. The midi is an everyday piece, fitting both an iPad and your laptop along with your other daily go-tos. The mini version is suitable for a day at the park when you need to hold little more than snacks, iPad, and a small wallet.
Choose from several types of leather (both real and vegan) in a plethora of colors (my favorites are the Mini Maestra in Ice and Midi Maestra in Sage). Just a word of warning about the price: The collection ranges from about $700 to $900. It's a hefty but worthy investment, as the bags are made with durable, high-quality materials at the Tuscan factory that manufactures Balenciaga and Fendi. Fortunately, R29 has a 15% discount code: REFINERY29 for any order over $300.
Don't run off, yet though, as you can read in detail about the three different sizes below.
Go big or go home. Opt for the Maestra bag for those days when you seem to have an endless amount of things to carry. The stunning accessory can hold your 15-inch laptop in the central compartment, with the padded sleeve able to fit an 11- or 13-inch laptop. With an additional eight compartments, this is the biggest size available, and it is a flawless piece to bring with you when traveling for business trips or for a day full of tasks.
If you need a solid-size bag but aren't looking for anything huge, the Midi delivers the qualities you need. It has a padded sleeve that can fit up to a 10.9-inch tablet — like an iPad or Surface Pro — while the central compartment can easily hold an 11-inch laptop. Additionally, the Midi variation offers eight compartments like the Maestra. You have a pocket that could fit a pen, so now you don't have to juggle around for one at the bottom. There are pockets that snuggly hold an Airpods case, a half-size wallet, and a phone.
Calling all minimalists. Do you only need your iPad mini for work? The smaller version of the Maestra bag may be ideal for you. The padded sleeve perfectly fits and protects an iPad. Plus, if you love reading your Kindle on the commute to and from the office, the central compartment has additional room for a 10.5-inch tablet. The extra seven interior pockets can also hold all your daily necessities, from your half wallet and keys to your cell phone.
