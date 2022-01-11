My Cat’s Bathroom Is Nicer Than Mine & I’m Fine With It

I’m not the only cat mom who’s obsessed with this futuristic fecal funhouse. The Connect boasts reviews from users with one, two, even five or more (!) cats who rave about the easy clean-up, easy set-up, and how convenient the full tray notifications are. Reviewer Jessica says it "has significantly made my life easier where I don't have to scoop each day. We've had it a few months now, and it handled my three cats easily (even my 17-pound big boy) and it only needs to be emptied about once a week. [It's] super easy to do. I love the app notifications and reminders as well; definitely recommend splurging on it." Some even love it so much to have more than one Litter-Robot in their homes! Amber writes in their review that they've managed to replace 3 of 6 litter boxes with the bot, saying that "there is ZERO smell in the room where the [box] is. I can’t wait to replace the other boxes with a [LitterRobot], too. Saving my pennies now to make it a reality. They are not cheap, but they are worth every penny!"