In your hometown, Santa might not wear a big, red, wool suit. Maybe it's most seasonally appropriate that he would sport a Hawaiian-print shirt and mandals instead. In short, yours is not the let-it-snow kinda holiday. So, in case this week brings you to sunnier shores
we're coming with you, we've found some sartorial inspiration in the new Sea NY pre-fall collection.
In this new line, Sea has laid out a few party-perfect looks that are more shoreside than fireside. Click on for a few solid examples that you can replicate right now. Plus, the photos from Sea's lookbook are so pretty and peaceful, we almost prefer them to the yule log.