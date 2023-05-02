Amazon’s Most Famous Vibrator Just Got An Upgrade (& It’s Under $50)

Long story short: the new Satisfyer Pro 2 more than lives up to its original model. It was exactly as advertised, everything I loved — only better. Among the next generation's exciting features is a Bluetooth connection feature, which syncs up with an app. Before using it, I easily set up the app by holding the start button down for four seconds. It took me to a menu where I could choose from an array of interesting options, including listening to Satisfyer's library of erotic stories, syncing with music (and creating my own sexy playlists), as well as manually programming the vibrations I wanted to enhance my orgasmic experience.



At White's recommendation, I used a dollop of lube before gearing up the new attachment, which is how the stimulator was developed and intended to be used. I was immediately taken aback by how similar it felt to oral sex. Though the Satisfyer Pro 2 is neither a suction nor oral sex toy, the pleasure wave functions felt like both simultaneously. It was less like running water as advertised, but more like a never-ceasing undulating tongue. Like the original Air Pulse Technology, the Liquid Air is a gentle stimulation that builds gradually. Unlike the non-touch Air Pulse head, which I sometimes find difficult to get into the right spot to seal over the clitoris, the membrane extension had no problem getting to the right spot — and there are multiple right spots. The suggestion of using a stroking action, per my conversation with White, was exactly how I got there, and I was surprised at how little I really needed to explore or stroke to get myself aroused, given the low vibration. The action, combined with the paper-thin silicone membrane's gliding across the lubricant, was a perfect storm of stimulation, leading me to a body-warming, heart-pounding orgasm within minutes. In fact, when I left to go try it, I signed offline, full-body orgasmed, and then was back online not even fifteen minutes later. "That's the review," joked one of my co-workers.