Amazon’s Most Famous Vibrator Just Got An Upgrade (& It’s Under $50)

If you're not familiar with Amazon's most famous vibrator, there's no better time than right now. The Satisfyer Pro 2, which has just shy of 59,000 reviews (and counting), has consistently been a staple in R29 shopper's carts for the last two years, and we get it. The reviews on this clitoral vibrator are as enthusiastic as they are ridiculous. One reviewer claims it "will rob your body and soul like a thief in the night" while another attests they could "feel colors and smell numbers." It even garnered a spot on our list of editors' favorite sex toys (and we're a picky bunch), so you know the hype is real. Whether you're just learning about the Satisfyer Pro 2 for the first time or you're a longtime fan, buckle up, because we've got some buzzworthy news to share.
Just in time for Masturbation May, Satisfyer is releasing its next generation of the Pro 2. And according to Satisfyer's Director of Education and renowned sexologist, Megwyn White, this new model comes with some seriously scream-worthy updates you're not going to want to miss out on. Satisfyer's mission is to keep distributing breathtaking orgasms — because we deserve them! And this new model is a testament to that.
Upon first glance, the newest Satisfyer Pro 2 looks just like the original, and that's because it is. Everything fans loved about the OG is still present. The shape and size are the same, so it is still comfortable to hold and maneuver during stimulation. Truly, when just taking it its appearance, the only notable difference is that it comes in three new stylish colorways (wine red, black, and lilac), which feel a bit bolder (and perhaps a bit more mature?) than the previous gen's pastel options. Otherwise, the speed controls are still in the same location, but its charger has been swapped out for an ultra-convenient magnetic USB.
When it comes to function, everything you love about the Satisfyer Pro 2 still remains the same. Yes, the viral vibe still uses the brand's patented Air Pulse Technology, which creates a unique vacuum seal around the clitoris to create a slow-building but explosive orgasm that made it Amazon famous. But along with its original technology, Satisfyer has added something new and seriously toe-curling. Meet Air Pulse's newly patented best friend/other half: Liquid Air Technology.
According to White, this new technology is everything your clitoris wants and needs for ultimate stimulation that will have you reach orgasms at new heights. Using the vibrator's new "membrane attachment," shoppers can experience the unique feel of Liquid Air Technology for themselves in addition to the toy's existing popular Air Pulse. All you have to do is swap out one attachment for the other, which is easily done. This new technology is meant to simulate the feel of water rushing against the clit, per its name, in a constant undulating rhythm. For anyone who's used the bathtub faucet for a steady (literal) stream of clitoral stimulation, this attachment is for you. "It's like a jet in a hot tub," White tells us of the stimulator's Liquid Air technology. "Whereas the Air Pulse is more about staying stationary over the clitoral glans, the new membrane attachment allows you to explore more of a stroking action."
This stimulation is made possible not only with the membrane attachment but with an additional motor. The double-powered stimulator also has a wider range of intensities for each of its functions: 11 pressure waves and 12 vibration speeds and patterns. With new sensations to be explored, I needed to try it out for myself to see if it lived up to the explosive hype of the original.
Long story short: the new Satisfyer Pro 2 more than lives up to its original model. It was exactly as advertised, everything I loved — only better. Among the next generation's exciting features is a Bluetooth connection feature, which syncs up with an app. Before using it, I easily set up the app by holding the start button down for four seconds. It took me to a menu where I could choose from an array of interesting options, including listening to Satisfyer's library of erotic stories, syncing with music (and creating my own sexy playlists), as well as manually programming the vibrations I wanted to enhance my orgasmic experience.
At White's recommendation, I used a dollop of lube before gearing up the new attachment, which is how the stimulator was developed and intended to be used. I was immediately taken aback by how similar it felt to oral sex. Though the Satisfyer Pro 2 is neither a suction nor oral sex toy, the pleasure wave functions felt like both simultaneously. It was less like running water as advertised, but more like a never-ceasing undulating tongue. Like the original Air Pulse Technology, the Liquid Air is a gentle stimulation that builds gradually. Unlike the non-touch Air Pulse head, which I sometimes find difficult to get into the right spot to seal over the clitoris, the membrane extension had no problem getting to the right spot — and there are multiple right spots. The suggestion of using a stroking action, per my conversation with White, was exactly how I got there, and I was surprised at how little I really needed to explore or stroke to get myself aroused, given the low vibration. The action, combined with the paper-thin silicone membrane's gliding across the lubricant, was a perfect storm of stimulation, leading me to a body-warming, heart-pounding orgasm within minutes. In fact, when I left to go try it, I signed offline, full-body orgasmed, and then was back online not even fifteen minutes later. "That's the review," joked one of my co-workers.
Because it was over so fast, I was unable to explore most of the Bluetooth features, but really that just tells me that they're more of a perk than a necessity. Had I had more foresight, I would have carved more time out of my schedule to delve into the erotic stories and perhaps push my way to a second (or even third!) orgasm. But the one was good enough that I felt satiated in my mid-day masturbation moment.
Though I still don't think the Satisfyer will ever leave me tasting sounds or hearing numbers, or whatever the latest hilarious Amazon reviewer thinks, I will keep recommending it to everyone I know who has trouble with orgasming and clitoral stimulation. It's a sure thing every time, without a doubt. And this newer version is just more of the same, but even better. You're not going to want to miss it.
