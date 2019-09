The word "preppy" tends to conjure up images of a certain kind of dress, time, and place. If you immediately saw a montage of plaid, stiff school uniforms, organized sports, and New England lighthouses, you're not alone. But the truth is, it's 2017, and despite what our sartorially enlightened, edgier adult selves might think, preppy ain't so bad. In fact, it's in: One look at this season's fashion week show goers and it's clear that blazers — especially the striped and plaid variety — ruled the streets. Only this time, this prep style trademark was worn in ways that made it more inclusive and modern than its strait-laced predecessors.