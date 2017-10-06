Story from Fashion

How We'll Be Wearing Our Hoodies & Blazers This Fall

Jessica Roska
The word "preppy" tends to conjure up images of a certain kind of dress, time, and place. If you immediately saw a montage of plaid, stiff school uniforms, organized sports, and New England lighthouses, you're not alone. But the truth is, it's 2017, and despite what our sartorially enlightened, edgier adult selves might think, preppy ain't so bad. In fact, it's in: One look at this season's fashion week show goers and it's clear that blazersespecially the striped and plaid variety — ruled the streets. Only this time, this prep style trademark was worn in ways that made it more inclusive and modern than its strait-laced predecessors.
With the new preppy as our style hero this fall, we explored creative ways to reinvent it in our next installment of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS. Some highlights: tailored silhouettes and trousers mixed with quirky sportswear (read: bell-sleeved, hooded windbreakers) and heavy layering with sweatshirts and hoodies (yep, these aren't going anywhere fast), all worn by a San Franciscan skateboarding and rollerblading crew for a dose of high-school nostalgia. Check out the video above and the photos below to see how we took these looks for a spin, quite literally.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AMY HARRITY.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AMY HARRITY.
As if hoodies haven't already gotten enough play in our wardrobes, they're back again this season, looking more polished than ever under tailored toppers like this striped blazer. In the same vein, track pants can instantly mellow out a preppy plaid jacket.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AMY HARRITY.
Plaid pants can give off some not-so-subtle country-club vibes. But with Converse, sweatshirts, and funky windbreakers — not to mention, skateboards and rollerblades — they look more '90s grunge than golf.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AMY HARRITY.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AMY HARRITY.
Or you could go all in with a plaid jumpsuit. Laced grommets and a layered tee give the look a modern, Cher Horowitz 2.0 feel.
written by Jessica Roska
creative direction by Sara McDowell; supervising production by Megan Doyle; cinematography by Kasandra Baruch; cinematography by Mike Marasco; Modeled by Aiko Fairchild; Modeled by Daniela Osorio; Modeled by Jade Scalone; Styled by Skye Stewart-Short; Hair by Josh Conover at Work Group; Makeup by Victor Cembellin at Work Group; Nails by Shana Astrachan; casting by Lilac Perez; Produced by Nicole Van Straatum; local production by Roma Oeh at Oak & Roma; Music by Epidemic; Video Editing by Ron Douglas; Photographed by Amy Harrity

