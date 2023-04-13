Super sale alert: From now until April 18, you can take up to 25% off sitewide at Samsonite – and yes, this includes bestsellers like the Freeform and Voltage luggage range. No promo code needed.
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call Samsonite a legacy household name in the rolling luggage space. The travel brand has been around since the 1910s and is practically synonymous with good quality and lifelong durability. Just ask the older folks in your life: whether or not they are seasoned travelers, they will know the Samsonite name. Your trendy suitcase startup du jour could only dream of having that kind of name recognition.
With such a storied history and stellar reputation, it’s no surprise that the brand has one of the widest selections of suitcases for every type of traveler need imaginable, from hard shells to softsides to luggage sets. If you’re unfamiliar with Samsonite’s offerings, all this can be a bit intimidating to navigate. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research and come with receipts. Keep reading for our superlatives for the best Samsonite luggage for every category, and don’t miss the 25% off spring sale featuring many of its bestsellers.
Best Samsonite Carry-On Luggage
The Freeform series is the brand's most well-loved suitcase model, and for good reason. The polypropylene shell material is as lightweight and durable as it gets, while the boxy shape features an impressive capacity for a carry-on. Reviewers have also commented on how robust the multi-directional wheels are. It's the type of luggage that is seen but never heard.
Best Samsonite Luggage Set
There is a lot to love about this sleek duo: the carry-on suitcase uses recycled materials in both the shell and the lining, while the large spinner comes with a TSA lock. Both cases feature special YKK zippers that are five times as abrasion-resistant as other zippers. The large internal mesh pockets and wet pockets are also helpful for overpackers.
Best Samsonite Softside Suitcase
Any frequent traveler will appreciate the thoughtful details on this softside luggage. The lining can be removed and cleaned in the laundry, and there are two roomy front compartments for laptops and other essentials that require easy access. There's also a removable USB charger to juice up your devices.
Best Samsonite Checked Luggage
This supersized suitcase stands at 31 inches tall and can be further expanded an inch across the width to fit extra belongings. The textured shell is also perfect for hiding any scuffs. We love how the color of the wheels matches the bag itself.
Most Durable Samsonite Suitcase
The Tru-Frame series is one of the most recent models released by Samsonite and takes the crown for being the most durable. The exterior is made from polycarbonate (the best kind of plastic for hardshell cases) and Rokxin, an innovative material developed by the brand. This means the bag has been reinforced to bounce right back to its original shape against any type of shock. The ridged design also gives a very "quiet luxury" vibe.
Most Lightweight Samsonite Suitcase
Weighing at just 4.52 lbs, this carry-on is one of the lightest suitcases you will find on the market. The spinner is made with a Curv material, a thermoplastic unique to the brand which gives the exterior extra impact resistance and stiffness. We also can't get over how cute the seashell design is.
Best Samsonite Duffel
This is the weekend bag to end all weekender bags: not only are there a zillion external pockets to keep different items handy, the duffel also unzips in the middle, making packing much more organized. Fans of the wheelie bag have even commented that it seems to accommodate much more stuff than a proper suitcase. The material is an extra-hardy nylon material that is remarkably lightweight yet virtually impossible to destroy.
