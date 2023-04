With such a storied history and stellar reputation, it’s no surprise that the brand has one of the widest selections of suitcases for every type of traveler need imaginable, from hard shells to softsides to luggage sets. If you’re unfamiliar with Samsonite’s offerings, all this can be a bit intimidating to navigate. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research and come with receipts. Keep reading for our superlatives for the best Samsonite luggage for every category, and don’t miss thefeaturing many of its bestsellers.