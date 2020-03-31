"So celebrate Equal Pay Day by trusting yourself in a way that took me too long to figure out. If your gut is telling you that your work is not being reflected in your paycheck, advocate for yourself. A lot of people, particularly now, are not in a position to leave their jobs. What you can do is keep your eyes peeled. Maybe another department is hiring and a change in manager is the chance you need to negotiate your paycheck. Maybe it comes up in December during your yearly review. Maybe you hear about an opportunity in two years, which the experience you've been building up makes you the perfect candidate for. Or maybe it means taking a risk and leaving a job anyway. I can't say what's right for you. Just don't stop vocally advocating for yourself, because there is no one in this world more invested in your future than yourself."

