Monumentalism, which has been Ilincic's bread and butter since she launched her label back in 2003, has skyrocketed in popularity this season — and with good reason. Her ultra-modern, sculptural shapes, punchy color schemes (we can't get enough of that neon orange!), and cool PVC embellishments are a breath of fresh air among the sea of standard, billowy gowns and body-cons we've grown accustomed to seeing. The expression "go big or go home" comes to mind. And, clearly, these daring designs have paid off in spades.