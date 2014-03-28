Seemingly overnight, Hollywood has crowned Roksanda Ilincic queen of the red carpet. Shailene Woodley, Jessica Paré, Anne Hathaway, and a whole bevy of stylish stars have been photographed wearing the designer's signature, dimensional silhouettes.
Monumentalism, which has been Ilincic's bread and butter since she launched her label back in 2003, has skyrocketed in popularity this season — and with good reason. Her ultra-modern, sculptural shapes, punchy color schemes (we can't get enough of that neon orange!), and cool PVC embellishments are a breath of fresh air among the sea of standard, billowy gowns and body-cons we've grown accustomed to seeing. The expression "go big or go home" comes to mind. And, clearly, these daring designs have paid off in spades.
And, no stranger to celebrity press, the London-based label has been a favorite of the duchess of Cambridge's for years. But, Ilincic's spring, pre-fall, and fall '14 collections are far and away some of the designer's best yet. Sure, her conceptual silhouettes aren't for everyone, but there's definitely a loyal following of ladies who appreciate and admire the sophisticated eccentricity of Ilincic's clothes — including the six celebs ahead and this editor, too.
So, tell us: Are you a fan of Roksanda Ilincic's dramatic, scene-stealing ensembles, and, more importantly, would you wear them? If you said yes to the latter, click ahead to view six red-carpet iterations and shop similar styles — if you've got the funds to spare, that is.
Photo: Matt Baron/BEImages; Photo: Patrick McMullan.