ROAM’s One-Of-A-Kind Luggage Is Up To 40% Off Right Now

ROAM Luggage takes "one-of-a-kind" to a whole new level. From the durable polycarbonate shell all the way down to the zipper, customers can include up to seven different colors on a single suitcase if their heart so desires. And in the spirit of peculiarity, the travel pros behind the brand are throwing quite the sample sale — from now until August 2 we can score up to 40% off select best-selling ROAM luggage.
The Summer Sample Sale is a wanderlust maximalist's dreamland. And while these travel essentials aren't available for customization, the featured colorway combinations are practically endless. Muted chartreuse Carry-Ons, dreamy white and blue Large Carry-Ons, magenta Check-Ins with tangerine accents, and more vibrant bags are sitting pretty on clearance racks right now. And, hey, if you've ever been overwhelmed by Roam's options, consider this the perfect way to get a unique bag without the decision fatigue. Scroll through the upcoming slides for our picks of the litter — and yes, there's even something for you minimalists out there.
