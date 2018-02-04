Over 1,000 People Were On The Wait List For This Bralette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
We know it's only the start of February, but we've already got our eyes on spring — spring fashion, that is. Aside from the strappy sandals, breezy tops and dresses, and ultraviolet-everything we fully plan on buying sooner rather than later, we're also ready to spring-clean another part of our wardrobe: Our underwear drawer.
But we're not just talking pretty panties — that ratty old bralette you've worn more times and washed less times than you'd like to admit? It's time to fling it farewell and replace it with a new one you won't mind showing off come spring and summer. Just in time for your refresh, Richer Poorer just restocked its cult-favorite bralette, which is pretty much always sold out (and had over 1,000 people on its waitlist) in three new spring-ready colors. If one thing's guaranteed, these pretties won't last long, so click ahead to shop them along with some equally warm-weather-friendly options.