Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Just Relaunched Its Skin-Care Set — & It’s Filled With Full-Size Hero Products
If there’s one celebrity beauty brand that has had a dynamite 2023, it's Hailey Bieber's Rhode. From its can’t-keep-in-stock hero skin-care potions to its highly anticipated debut of tinted lip treatments, the brand has emerged as one to watch, and it's only getting better with age. Now, just in time for the holidays, Rhode is re-releasing its signature Rhode Kit.
The OG version included full sizes of the Peptide Glazing Fluid gel-serum, Barrier Repair Cream, and the three original flavors of Peptide Lip Treatment: Unscented, Salted Caramel, and Watermelon Slice. But the updated version features one of its new core products: the Glazing Milk hydrating toner. It seems only fitting to update the Rhode Kit so fans can get their hands on all the latest and greatest. (Or in Rhode-speak, “one of everything good.”)
The 2.0 version, which launches today, includes full sizes of Rhode’s Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and a solo tube of unscented Peptide Lip Treatment. It retails for $92 (the previous set went for $95), and has a total value of $103. (So using girl math, that’s almost like getting the lip treatment for free.)
The digital campaign for the Rhode Kit re-launch also stars a famous face, but it's not Hailey's. Following a breakout role as teenager Sasha in Barbie, actor Ariana Greenblatt fronts the campaign swathed in cozy sweats — aka, the clothing equivalent of what Rhode's juicy, dewy products are for your skin.
As with previous Rhode drops, we can confidently guess that the better-than-ever kit will fly off virtual shelves. So whether you're a newbie looking to try all of the brand's best offerings or an existing convert who's replenishing your stash, the Rhode Kit is dripping in set appeal. And like they say, nothing haunts us more than the good skin care we didn't buy.
