What Is "Relationship OCD" & How Can You Tell If You Have It

It's tough to pinpoint what exactly ROCD "looks like," because everyone's relationships are different and nuanced. ROCD can appear in romantic relationships, but it can also affect friendships, and even parent-child relationships, Dr. Doron says. Typically, ROCD symptoms are either relationship-focused or partner-focused, and can include: obsessively doubting whether you really love your partner; being extremely preoccupied with whether you're in the "right" relationship; or developing disabling obsessions with your partner's flaws, he says. For example, a person with ROCD in a romantic relationship might obsessively question whether they really love their partner, or are truly attracted to them, and "spend hours monitoring her body for signs that she feels love and attraction to her partner," he says. They might also compare their relationship to others , or avoid social situations where they know they'll be around other couples.