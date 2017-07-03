Having a "defining the relationship" or DTR talk can be just plain scary. If you've been waffling in your casual relationship, you might put off having the talk for as long as possible. For many people, the reason why DTR talks are so intimidating is that they have the potential to make or break a relationship — and sometimes that can just feel too risky.
Whether your goal is monogamy, non-monogamy, moving states to be together, or something in between, it can still be a little scary to figure out exactly how to have the talk.
We asked real long-term couples how they did it. For some, it was a short and sweet decision, and for others, the process was a little more laborious. Either way, they prove that there's no "right" way to DTR, as long as it works for you.