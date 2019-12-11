I Tried 15 Holiday Looks From Reformation — & Here’s What Worked

Hello there, Liz here: your usual R29 lifestyle editor turned sometimes fashion subject. If you're reading this, then you've hopefully come to this page for some tried-and-true shopping guidance (if not, please tune into another program). As a followup to our previous & Other Stories and Everlane editions, I tried on new holiday looks from reader-favorite clothing company Reformation IRL — with amateur mirror selfies included.
As someone who strictly shops online and is mortal enemies with dressing-room lighting, physically getting my butt to Reformation's newest store location on NYC's Upper East Side was a journey. But, once I arrived to Reformation's newest Upper East Side location, holding my dog in a tote bag, the whole in-store experience was surprisingly fast, easy, and, dare I say, fun? This location was both a pet-friendly and tech-driven retail concept; there are touchscreens that deliver selected styles and sizing directly to dressing rooms equipped with fully customizable lighting (from "golden" to "cool" and "sexy time") and a phone plug-in for charging or playing tunes. Welcome to The Future...*robot noises*
After some guidance from the Ref team on pulling the most festive holiday options — from emerald green silk tops to retro wrap dresses in poppy new prints and one celebrity-favorite bestseller — I ventured down to my stocked-and-ready dressing room to get suited up. Click through to see nine of the fifteen Reformation outfits I tried with my personal notes on how each really felt, looked, and fit. And, let it be known: my selected dressing-room lighting of choice was "golden."
