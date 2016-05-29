You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
ICYMI: Tons of people are swapping out their little black dresses for little black jumpsuits. And the Miri from Reformation, our favorite destination for, well, everything, sums up everything we love about this trend — which probably explains why it's constantly selling out.
The sleeveless number with ruffled detailing on the straps is feminine, but simple, and shows just the right amount of skin. Plus, there's really nothing not to love about a one-piece outfit: You can style it with sneakers for girls night or dress it up for all the summer weddings on the books.
Since it's so versatile (and, not to mention, chic), it continues to fly off the shelves with every recut. So, if you're banking on making this jumpsuit your go-to summer ensemble, click on to shop it (and some similar options, in case it's already gone) ASAP.
