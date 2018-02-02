5 Sneakers You'll Want To Wear All Spring

In an oversaturated sneaker market, staying relevant isn't an easy feat. But when you're dealing with a classic like Reebok's Freestyle Hi silhouette, it's no surprise to see it standing out among the noise. Since the '80s (when Freestyle His were all the rage thanks to the aerobics craze), this sporty-casual shoe has grown to become a true street style fixture with a fervent following. These days, you can catch them paired with just about anything, from edgy fishnet and sock combos and monochrome sweat sets to more elevated culotte or dress ensembles — proving the endless versatility.
In response to the continued popularity, Reebok gave it a fresh update for spring '18, and the result is a cool color gradient of footwear fit for any taste. In the pack, you'll find satin-bow lace-ups in a pale-pink wash, metallic Velcro high-tops in high-shine gold and silver, and soft-hued steppers that offer the perfect alternative to boring white ones. Plus, with an under-$100 price tag, you won't have to drop all of the dough to get your hands on a pair. See the five options we're ready to abandon our winter boots for, straight ahead.