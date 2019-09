5 Sneakers You'll Want To Wear All Spring

In an oversaturated sneaker market, staying relevant isn't an easy feat. But when you're dealing with a classic like Reebok 's Freestyle Hi silhouette, it's no surprise to see it standing out among the noise. Since the '80s (when Freestyle His were all the rage thanks to the aerobics craze), this sporty-casual shoe has grown to become a true street style fixture with a fervent following. These days, you can catch them paired with just about anything, from edgy fishnet and sock combos and monochrome sweat sets to more elevated culotte or dress ensembles — proving the endless versatility.