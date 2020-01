Red Hot Lingerie To Buy Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

That might be a bit of an exaggeration. We do, in fact, wear lingerie more than once a year, but it is true that the frequency at which we do is getting smaller and smaller. So since it's probably been a while since your last big lingerie re-up, we're using February 14th as an excuse to do exactly that. Ahead, we've rounded up 16 sexy red lingerie sets that'll add a nice kick to your 100% cotton-filled underwear drawer.