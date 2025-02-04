14 Red Beauty & Style Finds To Complete Your Valentine’s Day Look

Valentine’s Day often gets a bad rap for being a holiday that sidelines the single crowd, but I’ve never seen it that way. Growing up, I loved handing out Valentine’s to all my classmates (okay, maybe I’d add an extra heart to my crush’s card) paired with red heart-shaped lollipops, and getting them in return. In high school, I always celebrated the day with my best friends. We’d decorate our rooms with corny Dollar Store decorations, and wear red-and-pink outfits just to hang out, watch movies, and eat a ton of chocolate.
My parents always called Valentine’s Day Dia del Amor y la Amistad, which translates to Day of Love and Friendship in English, and I think it’s a good reminder that love doesn’t always have to be romantic.
If you ask me, we could all use a little more love in our lives. So, whether you’re cuffed or flying solo this V-Day, remember that love can be celebrated with the people you care about — and especially with yourself. Here’s a list of 14 red Latine-made pieces to help you infuse some extra love and confidence into your Valentine’s Day this year.