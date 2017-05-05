When both Rihanna and Bella Hadid wear the same trend in the span of one week, you know it's going to be big. Both style icons are making a case for the end of round and cat-eye sunglasses and the beginning of '90s-inspired rectangular shades.
First, let's just get this out of the way: This silhouette isn't necessarily "flattering" — it's definitely more of a statement-maker. But, paired with more casual pieces — think sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bombers, as demonstrated by the street style queens ahead — they are the perfect piece to add a little punch to a laid-back, off-duty ensemble. So, let this be a sign that it's time to give the frames you're currently wearing a long-overdue rest.
Ahead, click on to soak in Bella and Rihanna's styling prowess. Then, channel your inner model-meets-pop-star with some more angular sunglass options (including the newly-restocked pair the former wore this week). Before long, the paparazzi will be mistaking you for a celebrity, too.