First, let's just get this out of the way: This silhouette isn't necessarily "flattering" — it's definitely more of a statement-maker. But, paired with more casual pieces — think sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bombers, as demonstrated by the street style queens ahead — they are the perfect piece to add a little punch to a laid-back, off-duty ensemble. So, let this be a sign that it's time to give the frames you're currently wearing a long-overdue rest.