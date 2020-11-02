Shop The Latest Styles From R29’s Loungewear Collection

With a fast-approaching holiday season unlike anything we’ve seen before (Zoom Thanksgiving, anyone?), we envision a hefty amount of sofa time in our futures. Sometimes, the best way to navigate 2020’s relentless uncertainty is from our very own couches — with full-on comfy attire to boot. That’s why the latest drop from our R29 loungewear collection couldn’t have come at a better time.
We’ve added to our existing crop of separates and slip dresses so that, from jersey sleep shirts to cropped pajama pants, you’ve got everything you need for some seriously stylish snuggling, snacking, and at-home staying. As always, each piece is available in sizes XS through 3X, and none of it will cost you more than $70, despite the quality, eco-friendly textiles we chose to work with. Designed by the R29 team with you, the reader (and your sofa situation) in mind, the entire collection has been made to feel luxe to the touch. The variety of prints are pretty easy on the eyes too; think wintry florals or a jazzy zebra motif to wrap yourself up in for the upcoming months.
And don’t just take it from us — the reviews from round one are in, and according to Nordstrom shoppers, this stuff is soft. While one particularly pleased customer raved about the material of our knit lounge shorts (“The kind of quality that you know they are not going to get all stretched, wrinkled, and pilled after a few washes,” she writes), another described the fabric of the maxi robe as "divine on my skin, smooth and silky." As far as where the latest loungewear items rank in comparison — well, you might just have to be the judge of that yourself.
Check out our new house party-for-one-friendly threads below and shop the drop on Nordstrom and Anthropologie.
We’ve added to our existing crop of separates and slip dresses so that, from jersey sleep shirts to cropped pajama pants, you’ve got everything you need for some seriously stylish snuggling, snacking, and at-home staying. As always, each piece is available in sizes XS through 3X, and none of it will cost you more than $70, despite the quality, eco-friendly textiles we chose to work with. Designed by the R29 team with you, the reader (and your sofa situation) in mind, the entire collection has been made to feel luxe to the touch. The variety of prints are pretty easy on the eyes too; think wintry florals or a jazzy zebra motif to wrap yourself up in for the upcoming months.
And don’t just take it from us — the reviews from round one are in, and according to Nordstrom shoppers, this stuff is soft. While one particularly pleased customer raved about the material of our knit lounge shorts (“The kind of quality that you know they are not going to get all stretched, wrinkled, and pilled after a few washes,” she writes), another described the fabric of the maxi robe as "divine on my skin, smooth and silky." As far as where the latest loungewear items rank in comparison — well, you might just have to be the judge of that yourself.
Check out our new house party-for-one-friendly threads below and shop the drop on Nordstrom and Anthropologie.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.