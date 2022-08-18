I have a pair of joggers assigned for quick midday pick-me-ups, an Uber Eats order, or package delivery. However, when it comes to the gym? Not so friendly. Yet, with Quince's performance jogger, you can now do all the above and go for a leisurely walk or low-intensity workout. It's the best of both worlds. In addition, the joggers are made out of the brand's signature ultra-soft Flowknit fabric, so you'll get that slim but relaxed-fit silhouette — ideal for everyday pants.