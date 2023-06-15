How To Find A Queer Wedding Outfit That Doesn’t Feel Like Straight-Girl Cosplay

An obvious way to change up your bridal look is to add a pop of color. After all, wearing white on your wedding day is entrenched in a long patriarchal history (referencing our virginities??? in this economy???), so adding a splash of color is an easy and fun way to tell the man to go eff himself. Many queer brides choose to forgo white entirely, and luckily, there are great bridal options for that, too. Because we can't think of a better way to celebrate queer love than by including (at least part of) the rainbow into your wedding outfit.