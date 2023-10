How Quannah Chasinghorse’s First Design Collab With Golden Goose Mixes Fashion & Activism

While Chasinghorse may have dipped into design with this partnership, she’s still strongly focused on her advocacy. “I feel it's so important to have Indigenous voices in every space, at every table for that representation, but also so that people understand how to work with Indigenous people ,” she says. Recently, she was featured in the National Geographic series, titled, “ Life Below Zero: First Alaskans ,” in which she and her mom Jody Potts-Joseph dove into how they preserve native cultural practices that have been eroded through colonization. Chasinghorse has also worked with organizations like the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, raising awareness about the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women , and in campaigns like #StopWillow, which is trying to pause a decades-long oil drilling project by Conocophillips, Alaska’s largest crude oil producer.