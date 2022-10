Indigenous Women Keep Fighting For Their Land Rights — Against All Odds

In our community, there is a lot of machismo . Women have to stay home, cook, look after the children, and fetch water and medicine. They don’t give us the opportunity to express ourselves. We too have a voice, and we too feel. We have much more of a connection with the territory because we give life. This motivated me to become the first female Indigenous Guard and to break the chain of fear. I have two daughters, and I want them to live free in their territory.”