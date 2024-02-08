Prime Video’s Upgraded Reimagines The Devil Wears Prada With a Latina Lead

There’s barely any mention of Ana’s Latine identity. The only reason I'm scoring it a C is because I know Mendes attempted to make her character Brazilian American by changing her surname to Santos, with an “s” instead of a “z” at the end, and we rarely get to see Brazilian Americans play Brazilian Americans in film and TV. Also, it was nice to see a Latina as a main character in the American-goes-to-Europe romance trope.