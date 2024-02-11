Prime Video’s Upgraded Reimagines The Devil Wears Prada With a Latina Lead

Instead, Ana starts building a web of lies to keep seeing Will and avoiding telling the truth: that she’s just a broke intern with no power or influence. This is difficult to understand given the lack of chemistry between the couple we are supposed to be rooting for. Perhaps Ana wanted to feel like she is at the same level of power as Will, who is an obscenely wealthy man, so she kept lying to measure up to him. Perhaps she wants his approval because she feels like such a nobody. Perhaps his attention made her forget the fact that she’s a twenty-something intern with no prospects. But all of this is speculation; I’m just trying to fill the gaps of a script that had no heart. In truth, the leads really don’t seem to like each other beyond being cast as a couple and reading lines off a script that, to me, didn’t land at all. There was no tension building, no unstoppable attraction between two bodies, and no romance an audience wants to root for, just two conventionally hot actors cast as a couple.