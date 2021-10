Why Stanley Tucci Will Always Be The Internet’s Boyfriend

Was it in iconic foodie film Big Night – which Tucci also co-wrote and co-directed – where he and Tony Shalhoub passionately construct a monstrous pasta cake (also known as a Timpano)? Was it The Devil Wears Prada , where, with a ring the size of an apricot and a pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks dangling from his fingers, he helps Anne Hathaway meet her sartorial potential? Perhaps it was Julie & Julia , where he plays the most supportive husband in the world to legendary chef Julia Child, yielding the iconic line with enough sincerity to soften the most hardened heart: "You are the butter to my bread and the breath to my life." Or Easy A , in which he is the perfect, wry-humoured dad to Emma Stone and wears shirts so well-fitting that, frankly, they should be illegal. Could it have been Shall We Dance, where he discards his dishevelled wig and embraces the beautiful baldness of his naked head while wearing a flared sequin catsuit and dances the cha-cha-cha with wild abandon?