The Devil Wears Prada’s Biggest Villain Finally Acknowledges It

During a recent oral history of 2006's The Devil Wears Prada in Entertainment Weekly , Grenier talked about how his perception of his character changed as the years went by — the kind of growth that he felt benefitted him and would've similarly benefitted Nate. In the film, Nate is an up-and-coming chef whose girlfriend Andy (Anne Hathaway) is struggling to please her incredibly demanding Anna Wintour-esque boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). However, as she commits to her exceeding at her career, Nate resents the fact that Andy seems to have less time for him, and tells her how much he thinks she's losing her "integrity" due to the demands of her job.