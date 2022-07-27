Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
L-Suite
Somos Latinx
Bar Owner Angie Belin on Leadership
by
Yara Simón
Advertisement
Somos Latinx
How To Pivot To a Fulfilling Career, According to a Lawyer-Turned-Beauty ...
Janel Martinez
Jul 27, 2022
Somos Latinx
You Can Raise Funds To Start A Business Without A Fancy Education
Lyanne Alfaro
Jun 30, 2022
Somos Latinx
How Reproductive Rights Leader Herminia Palacio Stays Vigilant
Janel Martinez
Apr 28, 2022
Somos Latinx
How Pole Dancer Cami Árboles Learned to Get Out of Her Own Way
If Cami Árboles could travel through time, she would deliver a pertinent message to her younger self: “Stop gatekeeping yourself.” She could have used
by
Yara Simón
Somos Latinx
How Museum Curator Ariana Curtis Inserts Black Latinidad in Histo...
Once a year, the U.S. acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we
by
Janel Martinez
Somos Latinx
Why Wellness Entrepreneur Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton Says Self-Care Isn...
The wellness industry, worth an estimated $1.5 trillion, is vast, but Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton stands out among the rest with Chillhouse—a spa meets nail sal
by
Yara Simón
Advertisement
Somos Latinx
How Astrologer Yakari Gabriel Sets Boundaries
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Yara Simón
Somos Latinx
How Dr. Carla Williams Combats Medical Racism
The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, an
by
Yara Simón
Dedicated Feature
No, Your Curls Aren’t “Pelo Malo.” See How This...
The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, an
by
Irina Gonzalez
L-Suite
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez On How Latinas Can Break Free From ...
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Raquel Reichard
Somos Latinx
How I Created My Own Space In The Interior Design Industry With <...
The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, an
by
Alma Sacasa
Somos Latinx
Knowing When It’s Time To Leave Your Job, According To A Google Alum
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Raquel Reichard
Somos Latinx
How I Found The Motivation To Launch A Business During The Pandemic
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Johanna Ferreira
Somos Latinx
How To Set Money Boundaries With Loved Ones, According To A Finan...
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Raquel Reichard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted