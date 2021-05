How I Created My Own Space In The Interior Design Industry With The Black Home

"I had children at eighteen. I had two children before I even understood what being a mother really was," she expresses, also sharing that she speaks with young women often on this topic. "Sometimes society can make you feel that you can't dream outside of that capacity of being a parent or mother." Walker hopes that other mothers of color can look to her and know that they can accomplish their goals while building their families. The interior designer switched her career path, launched her interior design business, and expanded it into a shopping experience with her storefront while becoming a mother of five. "Anything is possible as long as you have a good head on your shoulders and you have goals," she says. Being a Black mother in the U.S. is hard enough with the worst rate of maternal deaths and the pressures of raising Black children in a society that fails to protect or uplift them. Still, Walker won't let the misconceptions of motherhood stop her from being the best mother and businesswoman she can be, and she wants other women of color to feel that same empowerment.