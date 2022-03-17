How Pole Dancer Cami Árboles Learned to Get Out of Her Own Way

Back when Árboles was a college student, she wanted to try pole dancing. However, she held herself back because of how she felt about her body. “My body was more something that I wanted to change,” she says. “I was always like, ‘I wish I was taller; I wish I was prettier; I wish I was skinnier; I don’t like my curves.’” After some trepidation, she did decide to go for it. Since then, pole dancing has become an essential part of her life. Had she given in to those thoughts, she would have missed out on discovering parts of herself and actually strengthening her relationship with her body. That’s why Árboles’ motto is now: “Don’t gatekeep yourself.”